(Video) Diogo Jota admits he was ‘not expecting’ so many Liverpool fans to turn out to the bus tour parade

Liverpool may have been less than 24 hours away from heartache but there was no stopping our fans from appreciating Diogo Jota and his teammates.

Speaking with LFC TV, the 25-year-old said: “It’s amazing, to be honest. I was not expecting this much.

“Of course after the defeat yesterday it feels sad but it’s impossible to be sad at this moment when we have all these people cheering for you and for the team.

“It’s a sad moment for us what happened last night, but if you can think of all the season – four defeats, two trophies, it’s an amazing season.

“Now we can celebrate, although it’s hard because of last night.

“This season was an outstanding one, we did a great job. But I think about improvement and if we can do it next season it will be great”.

It’s great that our fans could surprise and impress the Portuguese forward and that he is so determined to improve his game next season.

Whilst Mo Salah and Sadio Mane were at AFCON, our No.20 thrived at being the main man and will be hoping to maintain that form for a longer period.

Now he can rest up, process the end of the campaign and get ready to go again from August.

You can watch Jota’s words (from 2:50:31) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

