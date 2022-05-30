(Video) Elliott appears to pass on contract message to Mo Salah during bus trophy parade

Harvey Elliott appeared to pass on a message from a fan during Liverpool’s bus parade urging Mo Salah to sign a new contract.

The Egyptian was spotted laughing off his teammate’s gesture; a reaction that sheds little in the way of further light on the 29-year-old’s ongoing talks with the Reds.

Discussions were tipped to continue after the Champions League final and with great pace, one might imagine, in light of reports suggesting Sadio Mane has called time on his Anfield career.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SMXLFC: