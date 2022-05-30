(Video) “I love you all!” – Jurgen Klopp’s emotional message to Liverpool fans as they celebrate a cup double for the Reds

From heartache to heart-filling moments for the Liverpool squad, Jurgen Klopp spoke of his pride to be involved in this club and city.

Speaking with LFC TV, the 54-year-old said: “I’m proud of the players but I’m proud of these people, to be honest. Unbelievable. Yesterday in the stadium some things happened that nobody understood, our families were in trouble, all these kinds of things.

“Now we come here and see this, when you see the eyes of the people, it’s incredible. That’s the best sign you can get: you don’t have to win, you just need to put all that you have in, really throw everything on the pitch and the people of Liverpool love you.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans give cup double-winning Reds a heroes welcome in trophy parade

“We celebrate life, we celebrate the season, we celebrate our competitions, we celebrate the championship [of 2020].

“I love you all! And I’m not drunk, not a little bit, just emotional!”

It was lovely to hear that the boss is able to take step back and take in the bigger picture on this whole matter.

So many (jealous) rival clubs will scoff at us having a bus parade the day after losing a Champions League final but we all know it was the best tonic for everyone.

This squad deserves celebrating and our supporters realise that, no matter how much you think you love us Jurgen – we love you more!

You can watch Klopp’s comments courtesy of LFCTV (via @HendersonXtra on Twitter):

‘Paris should be ashamed’ – Fan accounts of police aggression, ‘UEFA’s incompetence’ & the Champions League final as it unfolded