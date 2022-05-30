(Video) “I’m lost for words” – Trent Alexander-Arnold on his ‘ridiculous’ teammate with potential that has ‘no ceiling’

Reflecting on the Champions League final, Trent Alexander-Arnold couldn’t help but praise one of his teammates.

Speaking on LFC TV, the 23-year-old said: “Outstanding, the performance he put in yesterday (during the Champions League final), I’m lost for words to be honest.

“I honestly can’t say anything, words wouldn’t do justice to the way I felt about the performance yesterday. I don’t know why, but I felt proud of him, it’s the Champions League final!

READ MORE: (Video) Diogo Jota admits he was ‘not expecting’ so many Liverpool fans to turn out to the bus tour parade

“We’ve created a bond, we get along so well, he’s an amazing lad and an unbelievable player, the potential he has is ridiculous.

“So I’m very proud of him, I think the sky is the limit, there’s no ceiling on his potential. Hopefully we’ll win a lot of trophy’s together me and him.”

It’s been some debut season for Ibou Konate and he has such a bright future with the Reds.

Our No.5 and No.66 are both still in their early twenties and could easily spend another 10 years at the club, creating an everlasting legacy.

Let’s hope that both of their careers continue at the same trajectory.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s words on Konate (from 2:36:15) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

‘Paris should be ashamed’ – Fan accounts of police aggression, ‘UEFA’s incompetence’ & the Champions League final as it unfolded