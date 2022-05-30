(Video) Liverpool squad go wild as they sing the Divock Origi chant to the Belgian during the open top bus parade

In what is very likely to be the final time that Divock Origi spends any time with his current teammates, the rest of the squad gave him a great send-off.

Ahead of the open top bus tour, all the players gathered in a different bus and were clearly in high spirits together.

Whether it was the help of the alcohol or the buzz of seeing the fans, something seemed to work and they all made sure to make the Belgian feel special.

Key members of the Liverpool choir were James Milner, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara, Adrian, Fabinho, Alisson Becker, Andy Robertson, Ibou Konate, Harvey Elliott and Bobby Firmino – with many more no doubt involved off camera.

As they sang “Saturday night and I like the way you move, Divock Origi”, the joy on their faces was a sight to behold and showed how together this team are.

Our No.27 remained seated as the players serenaded him but he seemed to be having a good time with all the lads.

You can watch the video of the Origi song via @LFC on Twitter:

