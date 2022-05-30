(Video) “My purpose is done” – Divock Origi bids goodbye to the Liverpool fans and discusses his love for the club

Injury robbed Divock Origi of a playing goodbye but the bus parade provided him a chance to see the Liverpool fans one last time.

Speaking with LFC TV the 27-year-old said: “Honestly, it’s unbelievable. It’s been a special season, we fought on every front all season and now being here again – it’s only in Liverpool you would see this, even after a defeat, even after the final.

“I still feel pain from the final but overall I am feeling grateful and happy and I’m enjoying it obviously.

“[I’ll miss the boys] a lot, a lot. It’s been eight years, I’ve seen a lot of guys, the staff, the fans, and like I said I think my purpose is done and that helps to put it in good perspective as well.

“I feel like we are in good hands, there is still so much more to come from this team”.

It’s obviously going to be emotional for the Belgian and he will be sad to leave somewhere he’s called home for eight years.

For our supporters, he will always be remembered fondly and his unselfish nature shone through once again as he sent a final message.

Life won’t be the same without him and we’re all going to miss our No.27.

You can watch the video of Origi (from 1:34:54) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel: