(Video) Pep Lijnders on the ‘Scouse soul’ on show from Liverpool fans during the bus parade around the city

As Jurgen Klopp’s right-hand man, Pep Lijnders fully understands how important it is to connect with Liverpool fans and the city.

Speaking with LFC TV, the 39-year-old said: “It’s insane, no? We see the Scouse soul today, there’s something bigger than us and the people are proud.

“When you lose, I think that’s the next level. What a season, hey. This is the best remedy, to see your family after the game immediately if you lose and see all the fans with this pride – that’s the best remedy for losing a game like that.

“Overall, we just have to be proud and that’s the feeling we have; the feeling that we can continue with this team to work overrules all the feelings of losing.

“We have to cherish these moments because being a Liverpool supporter in this moment in this era, with this team, with so much joy in their feet, so much passion, we have to shout as loud as we can. Enjoy it before it will end”.

This is why so many expect that the Dutchman will be a major candidate for who could take the top job when the boss leaves in 2026.

Learning under the German and already being such an intelligent footballing man, it’s great we can have such an impressive person on our staff.

We have at least four more years of this management team and let’s hope there’s plenty more happy memories for us and them, in that time.

You can watch the video of Lijnders (from 2:29:15) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

