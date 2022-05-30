(Video) Thierry Henry foreshadowed horrifying events in Paris with scathing review of French suburb housing Stade de France

Thierry Henry gave a hint of the kind of horrible experiences many a fan attending the Champions League final suffered with his review of Saint-Denis ahead of the sporting event.

The Frenchman insisted that the suburb was ‘not Paris’ before adding, somewhat prophetically, ‘trust me, you don’t want to be in Saint-Denis’.

Notably, from several eyewitness accounts, locals in the area proved to be a persistent nuisance and threat before and after the clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid, though the matter was hardly helped by the complete lack of protection on offer from French police.

Thierry Henry before the Champions League Final: “The final is in Saint-Denis, not Paris. Trust me, you don’t want to be in Saint-Denis.” pic.twitter.com/UJmhb9lUQm — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) May 29, 2022