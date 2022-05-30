(Video) “Unbelievable!” – Peter Krawietz’s hilarious response as he has no idea what question he was being asked

There were certainly a few beers flowing on the bus tour but that doesn’t look like the main reason for Peter Krawietz’s response.

During the parade around the city for the two trophies that Liverpool won this season, LFC TV’s Peter McDowall was interviewing Pep Lijnders and John Achterberg.

Following a conversation with the pair, the interviewer turned the microphone onto the German assistant and asked for his opinion on what had been said.

READ MORE: (Video) “I’m lost for words” – Trent Alexander-Arnold on his ‘ridiculous’ teammate with potential that has ‘no ceiling’

In a confused response, the 50-year-old said: “I didn’t hear what you said but it’s great, yeah! Imagine if we would have won – unbelievable!”.

The face he pulls to the camera is priceless and has provided a rare glimpse of the humour that must also be involved in his personality.

It’s been a tough season for all the coaches too and it’s great that they can now switch off mentally and prepare for another season with the Reds.

You can watch the video of Krawietz (from 2:32:08) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

‘Paris should be ashamed’ – Fan accounts of police aggression, ‘UEFA’s incompetence’ & the Champions League final as it unfolded