(Video) “We can’t get complacent” – Trent Alexander-Arnold inspired by the bus parade to win more trophies for Liverpool

There’s never a guarantee that you can win another trophy and Trent Alexander-Arnold wants to ensure this isn’t his final bus tour.

Speaking with LFC TV, the 23-year-old said: “It was hard to gauge how this was going to go today but I think the fans here, it’s been outstanding and what an amazing turnout.

“You never get used to winning trophies. This feeling is amazing, to come out and celebrate with the fans, our families, our friends, it’s amazing.

“We can’t get complacent and we have to celebrate these moments because you never know, we might not win a trophy again. But we are excited about today”.

There’s still so many years left in our amazing right-back’s career and we should all be confident that Jurgen Klopp will provide more success.

The players have to make sure that happens though and, despite having an amazing season, the way the final two games panned out will inspire them in the future.

Now we have to hope they all have a good summer and are ready to go again next year.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s words (from 2:32:46) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

