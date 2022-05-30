(Video) “We want to say thank you” – Jordan Henderson on the importance of the bus parade for the Liverpool squad

Liverpool turned out in style to thank the players for this season’s efforts but Jordan Henderson said it was as important the other way round.

Speaking with LFC TV, the 31-year-old said: “It’s incredible! We weren’t quite sure what to expect when we came on the bus.

“Obviously we are disappointed with last night and how the season ended, but overall the lads have given everything and this is what it means to the fans.

“It’s the least we can do to say thank you to them for what they’ve given us this season, supporting us across the country and across Europe, so we want to say thank you and it means a lot to the lads”.

This shows the selfless nature of the skipper, as he obviously appreciates the supporters as much as we appreciate him and the team.

Disappointment makes sense in the moment but we will all look back on this team and season with pride – what a campaign it’s been.

If the bus parade shows anything to the players, it’s that they are appreciated at this club and always will be.

You can watch Henderson’s words (1:57:01) via Liverpool’s YouTube account:

