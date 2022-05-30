‘What a city’ – Thiago Alcantara admits that he was ‘speechless’ with the reaction of the Liverpool fans at the bus parade

Despite his glittering career elsewhere, even Thiago Alcantara couldn’t help but be impressed with the reception from the Liverpool fans.

Taking to his Twitter account after the bus parade, the 31-year-old wrote: ‘Speechless. What a club. What a city ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️’.

For many of the players, they probably would have dreaded the thought of having to parade around the city after the Champions League final loss.

However, there’s no doubt that they all felt much better for being a part of it and for partaking in the celebration of their amazing season.

The work that our No.6 put in for the entire campaign was huge but his efforts to get fit for the final in Paris was really impressive.

It may not have ended with all four but two trophies is certainly not a bad showing for a campaign.

Everyone can now enjoy the break in the sun and start preparing for another crazy season that will start in August.

You can view the message from Thiago via his Twitter account:

Speechless. What a club. What a city ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/3nRcbpbMwK — Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) May 29, 2022

