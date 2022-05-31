Agent predicts one final huge twist in Sadio Mane’s Liverpool future ahead of summer window opening

Rob Segal has suggested that a further twist could arise in the Sadio Mane transfer saga, with Liverpool potentially reluctant to see one of their top talents leave this summer.

The Senegalese international’s contract is, however, set to expire in 2023, which could yet encourage the Merseysiders to deal with a potential suitor early.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Liverpool turned around and said ‘get on with it, you can go for free next summer’,” the super-agent told Caught Offside. “They definitely won’t make it easy for him to leave for a cut-price.”

Reports would suggest that Bayern Munich would be the lead suitors in any negotiations, though it’s fair to say that the bid being touted by some will simply not be acceptable on the Reds’ front.

On the basis of getting one final brilliant year out of our world-class talent – a line of thinking the club would appear to be taking with regard to Mo Salah – it’s interesting that a similar rationale hasn’t be used to justify holding on to Mane.

Of course, until a deal is done and dusted, it’s entirely possible that we could yet hold on to the left-sided forward for the remainder of his contract.

It will all very much likely come down to the size of the fee on offer, with Jurgen Klopp likely to sanction the sale in light of the importance he places on his player’s personal desires.

