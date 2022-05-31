BBC pundit on why Liverpool players will ‘feel more sour’ about the season ending because of the ‘fans not getting into the stadium’

Liverpool had a tremendous season with two trophies being snatched from them in the final two games of the campaign.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily, Chris Sutton said: “It’s still been a great season for Liverpool.

“The whole ride, the League Cup, the FA Cup. Yes, they missed out in the league to a brilliant Manchester City side – only just – and then again in the Champions League, just pipped at the post.

“It will feel more sour because of the situation with their fans not getting into the stadium. That will hurt even more for them.”

Despite what other (jealous) rival clubs may like to say and think, Jurgen Klopp’s side had a successful campaign with two trophies added to the cabinet.

Coming so close in the Premier League and the Champions League, as well as the ill feeling that surrounds the supporters’ issues outside the Stade de France, will hurt but also inspire the players.

Next season we’ll be out to right the wrongs of this May and will be ready for a nine-month battle to win more silverware.

