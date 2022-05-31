Chelsea & Arsenal ‘were desperate’ for ‘incredible’ Liverpool signing well before he joined Klopp’s Reds

Greg Cruttwell has revealed that there was heavy interest in Fabio Carvalho prior to his initial move to Fulham as a young prospect, with Liverpool among several English top-flight outfits tracking the attacker.

The Portuguese star eventually settled on the Cottagers as his first move, before later agreeing a switch to the Merseysiders this summer.

“Chelsea were desperate for him, Arsenal were also desperate for him. Man United flew down representatives from Carrington to meet me in a secondary school portacabin in Balham, which was pretty surreal,” the Balham Blazers coach told Liverpool.com.

“Liverpool were also interested, he went up to Liverpool to talk with them. Everyone wanted him.

“But it just seemed like Fulham were the right club and the right fit for him. And it seemed like they could offer the right progression for him there.”

From a young age, it’s been clear that the starlet was destined for the top, and it would seem the level of expectation attached hasn’t wavered in the slightest.

“He was incredible. His right foot was just as strong as the left,” Humphrey Aghoghovbia Jr, a Fulham scout, spoke of the youngster.

“He was just passing the ball over short distances and long distances and he sort of had that Neymar or Coutinho look about him.

“His speed of thought was so good. His technique, also very good, very sharp, and he knew just the right time to release the ball.”

Neymar, Coutinho… these names are good company to be amongst, though it remains unclear how exactly Jurgen Klopp and Co. plan to use Carvalho next term.

One report has claimed that the teenager is intended to support the forward line, a department of the squad he’s likely to earn more minutes in should Sadio Mane call time on his Liverpool career as expected this summer.

Either way, being able to file out in the midfield and down the left-flank can only bode well when working under a manager who truly values versatility.

