Dietmar Hamann doesn’t ‘understand the hype’ about Liverpool man who is ‘one of the most overrated players in European football’

Ex-Red Dietmar Hamann has made some very bold statements about one Liverpool player, in a bizarre rant following the Champions League final.

Writing a column for Sky Sports in Germany, the 48-year-old wrote: ‘In my opinion, the Reds need to modernize the team a bit, especially in midfield. I don’t understand the hype about Thiago.

‘For me he is one of the most overrated players in European football. When things are going well and you have a lot of possession he’s a good player, but when push comes to shove you don’t see him.

‘If you need someone who sets accents, then he doesn’t do it. Keita is also a disappointment, Henderson is a worker.

‘They need a player who can make the difference and give the team that extra something’.

Quite how Jurgen Klopp’s side can lose four games across a campaign where we played every available match, it seems very strange to then criticise the midfield that played most of those games.

Thiago Alcantara has been loved by our supporters all season and has had an amazing season at Anfield.

It’s sad when former players can come out with comments like this and especially some that seem so far from the truth about one of our star men.

