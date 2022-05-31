Divock Origi’s five-word final goodbye to Liverpool fans will bring a tear to everyone’s eyes as his eight-year stay comes to an end

We all knew this day was coming but it doesn’t make it any easier, Divock Origi has said his final goodbye to the Liverpool fans.

Taking to his Twitter account, the 27-year-old wrote: ‘It was a special journey @LFC YNWA’.

On his Instagram account, the Belgian has also shared images of all the trophies he has won on Merseyside, the bus parade and the reception on his final game at Anfield.

He’s been a cult hero for so long and there’s always going to be a special place in all of our hearts for the loveable forward.

It seems like the announcement of his new club will be confirmed as soon as his current contract comes to an end at Anfield and we’re going to see our No.27 adorn a new shirt.

For now though, thanks for the memories Divock – you’ve done and achieved so much and it won’t be the same without you.

You can view Origi’s comments via his Twitter account:

It was a special journey @LFC YNWA — Divock Origi (@DivockOrigi) May 30, 2022

