Florian Plettenberg drops Mane transfer claim as Bayern’s Salihamidzic eyes up German speaking Liverpool star

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane would appear to be an increasingly attractive transfer target for Bayern Munich given the player’s reported ability to speak German.

The Sky Sports journalist shared that negotiations remain ‘ongoing’ on Twitter, with it having been alleged that the forward is intent on departing Merseyside this summer.

Update #Mané: He was on the list of Nagelsmann from day one. He sees him also as a 9 – or behind. Negotiations ongoing. Internal opinion: Worldclass player, top season. Good: He speaks German! Coaching team hopes that Salihamidzic can realize this transfer. @SkySportDE @Sky_Marc — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 30, 2022

The Reds do risk losing the 23-goal attacker for nothing in the 2023 summer window, should they fail to agree on a suitable deal for all parties.

READ MORE: ‘What a load of rubbish!’ – Super-agent savages UEFA & suggests reason for French police’s abominable treatment of Liverpool fans

With Robert Lewandowski having decided his own future lies outside of Bavaria, there will likely be a pressing need to bring in star quality in the upcoming transfer window.

Equally, of course, our No.10’s potential departure will have many concerned about the status of our own forward line.

The expectation is that Liverpool will look to bring in fresh talent should it be necessary, though it seems unlikely (based on prior experience) that an exact like for like will be pursued.

EOTK Insider: ‘Paris should be ashamed’ – Fan accounts of police aggression, ‘UEFA’s incompetence’ & the Champions League final as it unfolded