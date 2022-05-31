Gary Lineker backs ‘incredibly impressive’ Liverpool target to become ‘a truly great footballer’

Gary Lineker was left thoroughly impressed after watching Jude Bellingham reflect on England’s run to the Euros final and the racism experienced after the Three Lions’ penalties heartbreak.

The Bundesliga midfielder has been repeatedly linked with Liverpool of late, with some reports suggesting that the Reds could actively target the Englishman for a move in the summer of 2023.

What an incredibly impressive, and articulate young man. He’s 18! Oh….and @BellinghamJude is also going to be a truly great footballer. https://t.co/sTAvBLf0OG — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) May 31, 2022

With a contract not set to expire until 2025, three years remaining on his deal at the Signal Iduna Park will likely prove more than prohibitive to an earlier transfer, funds permitting.

READ MORE: Chelsea & Arsenal ‘were desperate’ for ‘incredible’ Liverpool signing well before he joined Klopp’s Reds

We’d like to firstly take a moment to express solidarity with the Borussia Dortmund star for the abuse he continues to suffer.

Though it, of course, goes without saying, there’s no place for racism or any form of prejudice in the sport and beyond across all walks of life.

It’s a fundamental failing of social media platforms where racism continues unabated with limited checks and it’s critical that those in control of networking services like Twitter make genuine steps to support individuals like Jude Bellingham.

EOTK Insider: ‘Paris should be ashamed’ – Fan accounts of police aggression, ‘UEFA’s incompetence’ & the Champions League final as it unfolded