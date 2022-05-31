‘I will never walk alone’ – Luis Diaz thanks Liverpool fans for welcoming him to ‘the family’ and helping ‘dreams come true’

Luis Diaz has only played for Liverpool for four months but he feels very much at home on Merseyside already.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 25-year-old wrote: ‘February 4th was the day you all welcomed me as just one more in the family.

‘Since that day I’ve been dreaming awake, living what I have deeply wished for all my life.

READ MORE: (Image) PSG fans unveil banner criticising French police after the debacle at the Stade de France for the Champions League final

‘And now that you’ve showed me that dreams come true let me assure you we will keep dreaming together. So with all there’s left to win, let it be, because in here I know: I will never walk alone.

🔴🙏🏻’.

It’s great to hear how happy the Colombian is at Anfield already and that this season has given him a hunger to win more in the next campaign.

Our No.23 has been a very impressive acquisition and many of our supporters will be looking forward to watching him in a red shirt again from August.

You can view the post via Diaz’s Instagram account:

‘Paris should be ashamed’ – Fan accounts of police aggression, ‘UEFA’s incompetence’ & the Champions League final as it unfolded