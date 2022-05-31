(Image) French press give Darmanin a Pinocchio nose in damning review of official’s comments around Stade de France horror show

Posted by
(Image) French press give Darmanin a Pinocchio nose in damning review of official’s comments around Stade de France horror show

Gerald Darmanin was awarded with a nose as prominent as his lies for his refusal to apportion any of the blame for the events in Paris around the Champions League final to UEFA or French authorities.

Widespread footage has demonstrated that the calm behaviour of fans attending the Stade de France was largely responsible for keeping the peace as opposed to the clear aggression on display from French police.

In a display of pure desperation, the interior minister pointed the finger at Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in a further attempt to deflect the blame.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of @chrismarshll’s Twitter account:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top