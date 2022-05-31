(Image) PSG fans unveil banner criticising French police after the debacle at the Stade de France for the Champions League final

Attention from around the world has been on the French police after what happened to Liverpool fans outside the Stade de France.

For many of our fans, it was their first time dealing with the authorities in France but one team who has a lot more first hand experience – has backed our supporters.

During a PSG women’s game, their supporters unveiled a banner that read: ’28/05/22 Police prefects, your incompetence is now shown to the world’.

It’s somewhat reassuring the backing that our fans have received since the final and it shows a sad truth that we’re not the first to have received that treatment.

Perhaps the spotlight of this all occurring during a Champions League final will help to ensure that this doesn’t happen again, to anyone.

Having the backing of teams like the Ligue 1 champions will help us, as the club begins mobilising their case against UEFA and the authorities for the treatment of our fans in Saint-Denis.

You can view the image of the banner from the PSG fans via Reddit user u/Dizzy-View8483:

