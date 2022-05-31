Kostas Tsimikas shouts “Hurry up Calvin, lad” as Calvin Harris begins his set on the Liverpool open top bus for city parade

Liverpool players and the city were treated to Calvin Harris providing the music for the bus parade and Kostas Tsimikas was quick to make him feel welcome.

In a tweet shared by LFC TV’s Peter McDowall, he wrote: ‘One of my favourite moments of yesterday was Kostas shouting: “Hurry up Calvin, lad.” When Calvin Harris was connecting to the system to start his set! @AdriSanMiguel 🕺 😂’.

You can imagine the Greek Scouser saying it to the DJ and the rest of the lads loving his cheek towards the record producer, singer, and songwriter.

It’s a real show of how quickly he’s integrated into the squad and learned the classic Scouse sense of humour.

The No.21 has enjoyed a successful season as part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad and was a major part in our Carabao and FA Cup success.

Focus for him will now turn to keep challenging Andy Robertson as much as he can next season and playing as many games as possible.

