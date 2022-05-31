Liverpool ask for fans to submit their account of the events in Paris for the Champions League final

Due to the conflicting reports from UEFA, the police and the media, Liverpool have asked for all fans to share their account of events in Paris.

As written on the club’s website: ‘Liverpool FC is asking supporters who attended the Champions League final in Paris to complete a feedback form in order to support any investigation into the operational management of the event.

‘The club officially requested a formal and transparent investigation into the issues supporters faced in and around Stade de France, before and after kick-off.

READ MORE: Dietmar Hamann doesn’t ‘understand the hype’ about Liverpool man who is ‘one of the most overrated players in European football’

‘The form can be accessed online here and will also be sent via email directly to supporters who purchased a ticket for the game’.

We can only echo the words of the club and ask that all supporters submit their memories of the day, to ensure the truth is told.

As a set of fans we know what happens when a false narrative is shared by those in power and this is the best way to ensure what actually happened is accurately reported.

Together we can ensure that the truth is outed.

You can view the Tweet asking for Liverpool fans’ help via @LFC:

We are asking supporters who attended the Champions League final in Paris to complete a feedback form in order to support any investigation into the operational management of the event. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 30, 2022

‘Paris should be ashamed’ – Fan accounts of police aggression, ‘UEFA’s incompetence’ & the Champions League final as it unfolded