Liverpool have ‘made contact with the representatives’ of La Liga club for the signature of 25-year-old attacker

With the possible departure of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino in the next couple of years, Liverpool will be linked with many attackers.

As reported by Sport in Spain (via BBC Sport): ‘The Reds have made contact with the representatives of Barcelona’s France forward Ousmane Dembele, 25’.

Ousmane Dembele has been a long standing target for many Premier League clubs and Chelsea are said to be very interested in the Barcelona man at the moment.

The French World Cup winner has one goal and 13 assists in 21 La Liga appearances this season, after a difficult campaign in Spain.

The 25-year-old looks destined to depart the Nou Camp and so Jurgen Klopp’s side may have to fight to convince him to move to Anfield and it’s likely the Catalan club will look to make as much money as possible.

This will all depend on our outgoings and we will have to see how the club operate over the next few months.

