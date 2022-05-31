Sadio Mane set to replace one Bayern Munich man which may hint at what position he could play

Nothing has been confirmed or sorted as of yet but there are plenty of reports that seem to suggest Sadio Mane will leave Liverpool.

With Bayern Munich seeming like the favourites for his signature, it looks as though the probable departure of star striker Robert Lewandowski could pave the way for our No.10.

As reported by CaughtOffside: ‘should the Bavarians manage to convince Mane to join, according to a recent report from Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, manager Julian Nagelsmann will look to use the 30-year-old as a striker’.

If the Senegalese forward is to play centrally for the Germans, the arrival of Luis Diaz has already presented the opportunity for the 30-year-old to play through the middle for us this season.

With some sources revealing that we’re holding out for a better fee for our man, the inclusion of the Polish striker in the deal could help both parties strike an agreement.

We’ll see what happens with all this but as there still hasn’t been a formal announcement by the former Southampton man, we can still hope he can change his mind and stay at Anfield.

