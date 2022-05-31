Tom Werner pens a strongly written open letter to the French Sports Minister after the horror of the Stade de France

Liverpool’s chairman Tom Werner has written a very strongly worded letter to the French Sports Minister, regarding the events in Paris.

As stated in the letter, the American wrote: ‘your comments were irresponsible, unprofessional, and wholly disrespectful to the thousands of fans harmed physically and emotionally’.

The 72-year-old formally asked for an apology from the French authorities but this seems less than likely at the moment.

As the club mobilises to get the support of the supporters present by submitting their take on the events, it’s clear that this won’t be the end of the battle.

With UEFA and the French authorities attempting to place blame on our fans, it’s going to take a lot for us to fight to reveal the truth of what happened.

Thankfully there’s so much video evidence that supporters all the accounts, it’s something the club will be willing to do for the fans.

You can view the letter from Tom Werner via Reddit user u/BriarcliffInmate:

