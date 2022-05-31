(Video) ‘Himalayan Kopites’ go wild in Kathmandu ahead of the Champions League final and show their fanatic support

Liverpool fans are known for their fanatic support around the world and the ‘Himalayan Kopites’ demonstrated that best.

Despite being nearly 6,000 miles away from Anfield, the passion was clear to see from the many fans in Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal.

Singing ‘Allez, Allez, Allez’ and swinging their scarves in the air, the atmosphere looked amazing inside the venue, before the Champions League final.

READ MORE: ‘I will never walk alone’ – Luis Diaz thanks Liverpool fans for welcoming him to ‘the family’ and helping ‘dreams come true’

The video was shared by Reddit user u/blurryMclovin, who wrote: ‘Even thought the night ended up being disappointing, the turn up for the screening in Kathmandu was great. From a small town thousands of miles away from Liverpool, we are the Himalayan Kopites’.

The result wasn’t what any of our fans wanted but these days and moments are about getting together with fellow Reds and enjoying it as one big family.

Winning is never a certainty and that’s why it’s important to celebrate and enjoy every victory on the way.

You can watch the video via Reddit user u/blurryMclovin:

‘Paris should be ashamed’ – Fan accounts of police aggression, ‘UEFA’s incompetence’ & the Champions League final as it unfolded