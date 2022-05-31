(Video) LBC host Nick Ferrari destroys caller who blamed Hillsborough disaster on ticketless Liverpool fans

Nick Ferrari called out one caller who insisted that the blame for the Hillsborough disaster should lay squarely at the feet of ‘ticketless fans’.

The LBC host reminded ‘Mick’ that the grossly negligent policing of the game in question between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest was proven to be responsible for the tragic deaths that took place.

The ignorant reactions surrounding the latest poor handling of the Champions League final in Paris is yet further proof of the need for widespread education on the Hillsborough tragedy beyond the borders of Merseyside.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LBC:

Nick Ferrari schools this caller who believes the Hillsborough disaster 'would never have happened if ticketless fans hadn't turned up'.@NickFerrariLBC pic.twitter.com/Unzuryr8VV — LBC (@LBC) May 31, 2022