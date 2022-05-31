(Video) Michael Edwards spotted partying hard on Liverpool’s trophy bus in scenes fans will love

Michael Edwards has proven to be a most elusive figure at Liverpool Football Club, shunning the limelight despite his clear importance in getting the Reds back to the pinnacle of European and English football.

With this season set to be his last with the side, however, the sporting director was spotted making the most of his last moments with the Merseysiders, fully enjoying himself atop the trophy bus.

We have a lot to be grateful for as far as the Englishman’s contributions are concerned and there’s no questioning the fact that he’ll be a well-missed figure at the AXA centre.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @ElNino9Aleyenda: