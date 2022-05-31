(Video) ‘What actually happened during the Champions League final’ – Sky News share report on the Stade de France

Liverpool fans endured hell outside the Stade de France and Sky News have created a report on the events that preceded the Champions League final.

Bottle-necked into tiny areas, denied access with genuine tickets, pepper sprayed, attacked and chased by police – it was a horrific chain of events.

Footage on the video shows the small number of stewards processing ticket checks that led to four-hour queues.

Parents helping their children after being pepper sprayed were seen, as well as an inability to handle the number of people trying to gain access to the stadium.

It’s by no means an in-depth report but does give an idea of how ill-prepared the governing bodies were to allow access to the ground.

As more reports and videos are shared, the full facts will hoepfully come out about what happened.

You can watch the full video of the events outside the Champions League final via Sky News on YouTube:

‘Paris should be ashamed’ – Fan accounts of police aggression, ‘UEFA’s incompetence’ & the Champions League final as it unfolded