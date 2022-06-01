Aurelien Tchouameni ‘close’ to making final decision as Liverpool compete with Real Madrid and PSG for his signature

It’s been on and off more times than the office kettle but Aurelien Tchouameni is reportedly ‘close’ to making his final transfer decision.

As reported by GOAL (via BBC Sport): ‘Real Madrid are close to agreeing a deal with Monaco for 22-year-old France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who has turned down offers from Liverpool and Paris St-Germain’.

They’re not the most ideal teams to be competing with, given their financial and footballing might at the moment and so it looks as though we may lose out on this one.

It also seems very unlikely that Liverpool would get themselves embroiled in a bidding war and may voluntarily take a step back from this deal any way.

Given our Champions League final loss to Real Madrid, we may have to admit defeat to them once again but there’s no doubt there’ll be more irons in the fire.

Jurgen Klopp looks set to have a busy summer with several of our first-team players linked with moves away.

