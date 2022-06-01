BBC pundit says Sadio Mane is not ‘irreplaceable’ but admits Liverpool won’t want to ‘sell him for any amount’

Sadio Mane seems to be edging closer to an Anfield departure and one pundit has noted how much of a blow it will be for Liverpool if he does.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club, Chris Sutton said: “If you’re Liverpool, you don’t want to sell him for any amount.

“They would bounce back strongly with Mane still in a Liverpool shirt. I’m not saying he is irreplaceable, because Klopp’s recruitment has been excellent, but Liverpool’s level of consistency has been down to that forward line.

“Mane has been so versatile – he plays off the left, centrally in that false nine position – and I think they would struggle to replace him like for like really quickly.

“I can’t think of another player who would come in quickly and do the job he has done. I think it would be a massive blow to Liverpool if he left.”

In years gone by, a 30-year-old departing would not be a big issue but with the form that our No.10 has been in for the second-half of this season – he will be hard to replace.

With several players close to a departure, Jurgen Klopp will have to find someone to replace the goals and performances provided by several key players in our squad.

It’s going to be an interesting summer…

