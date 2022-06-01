Camavinga weighs in on interest in Liverpool-linked Tchouameni as Romano shares Frenchman has made transfer decision

Eduardo Camavinga has expressed his hope that his compatriot, Aurelien Tchouameni, joins him at Real Madrid this summer in comments relayed on Twitter by Fabrizio Romano.

The Monaco midfielder is expected to make the move over to the Spanish giants, despite reported interest from Liverpool and Chelsea.

Camavinga on Aurelién Tchouaméni deal: “I hope Tchouaméni is coming to Madrid, I've already spoken to him. Let's see what happens in the next few days…”. 🇫🇷 #transfers Tchouaméni told his teammates days ago about his decision and priority to join Real Madrid. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2022

The Merseysiders are said to be keen on a new midfielder in the upcoming window regardless, with the club well aware of its ageing midfield department.

Jude Bellingham in that regard would represent a stellar option for Jurgen Klopp’s men as far as age is concerned, though it’s deemed highly unlikely that we’ll have the funds necessary to prise the Englishman away from the German top-flight.

A potential alternative to Tchouameni in Ibrahima Sangare has also been linked and could be significantly cheaper than the 22-year-old according to Empire of the Kop’s sources.

Whatever the options, one thing remains clear: we won’t see the club be rushed into bringing in a midfield option who doesn’t sit at the top (or close to) of our wishlist.

Patience, as ever, will be king when it comes to our involvement in the transfer market.

