Darwin Nunez has held ‘meeting’ with Liverpool and two other Premier League clubs ahead of possible summer move

Since meeting in the Champions League, it seems at though Darwin Nunez has been firmly on Liverpool’s transfer radar.

As reported by Football Transfers (via BBC Sport): ‘Benfica striker Darwin Nunez has been meeting some of the Premier League’s top sides about a possible summer move, with Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle are all interested in the 22-year-old Uruguay international’.

The Benfica forward has been most strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford and so it had looked as though that would be his most desirable destination this summer.

However, given the seemingly imminent departure of Sadio Mane and the uncertainty around the future of Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino, Takumi Minamino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – Jurgen Klopp may be looking to intensify his search for a forward.

The boss was very complimentary about the Uruguayan following the matches against his Portuguese employers and is clearly a fan of the 22-year-old.

Scoring 26 goals and recording four assists in just 28 league games this season means that he will be one of the hottest transfer targets for many this summer.

