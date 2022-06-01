Ex-Red urges Liverpool to snap up Mane replacement in potential Barcelona free agent: ‘He will be a great addition’

Jose Enrique has encouraged Liverpool on Twitter to pursue Ousmane Dembele in the summer window should the Barcelona man become a free agent.

The Frenchman’s current terms remain set to expire come the end of June, with the Spanish giants still yet to agree on a new deal for the wide man.

I really hope this is true. He is a free agent. Depends on the wage I believe he will be a great addition https://t.co/xbSKQiJEQS — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) June 1, 2022

At 25 years of age, the forward would represent a potentially ideal purchase for the Merseysiders to safeguard the future of the forward line.

With Luis Diaz performing exceedingly well on the left-flank, of course, the question arises as the need for a replacement for our No.10 in the traditional sense.

The 30-year-old has been exceptional of late in the middle of the front-three, a position we’re current well-stocked in with Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino.

Dembele could provide superb cover for both the left-flank and Mo Salah’s spot in the side, provided that we can better manage the French international’s injury proneness, not to mention any expectations around regular first-team minutes.

