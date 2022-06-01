Frank Lampard fined by the FA for his comments about Mo Salah following Liverpool’s victory over Everton in April

Frank Lampard was incensed after watching Anthony Gordon not being awarded a penalty at Anfield and has now been fined for his comments.

As reported by BBC Sport: ‘Everton manager Frank Lampard has been fined £30,000 by the Football Association for his comments after a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool in April’.

Speaking on the day, the former Chelsea man said: “It was a penalty, you don’t get them at Anfield, if that was Mohamed Salah at the Kop end, I think [the referee] gives that. It was a foul on Anthony.”

It wasn’t a penalty for the Everton midfielder and so his manager was left red-faced, after receiving confirmation of his fine from the FA.

It’s fair to assume that the 43-year-old won’t be too bothered though, with our Merseyside rivals achieving their goal of remaining in the Premier League for next season.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to complete another double against the team from across Stanley Park, when we meet again in the next campaign.

