‘He really wants…’ – Fabrizio Romano sheds light on Sadio Mane’s exact plans amid ‘serious’ Bayern Munich interest

Sadio Mane remains committed to leaving Liverpool in the summer window, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed in a tweet.

The Senegalese international is attracting ‘serious’ interest from German champions Bayern Munich, with the potential departure of star man, Robert Lewandowski, likely to encourage the side in their pursuit of the 23-goal wide man.

Sadio Mané has not changed plans. He really wants to leave Liverpool this summer and negotiations are now set to take place in order to find the best solution for all parties. 🔴 #LFC Bayern are serious contenders, they want to be fast as there are other clubs now interested. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2022

The former Southampton ace’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023, however, the Merseysiders remain committed to seeing the 30-year-old depart on their terms.

Frankly, a figure lower than £50m has to be considered a monumental bargain for any interested party, particularly in light of recent calls for the forward to be in contention for the Ballon d’Or along with teammate, Mo Salah, and Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema.

As one of the leading forwards in world football for the last few years, it will be a huge shame to see a man so key to Jurgen Klopp’s renaissance at Liverpool finally leave.

It raises serious questions then as to who we should identify as a potential replacement – if a potential replacement is even necessary in the first place – with two Watford stars among several potential targets being tracked ahead of the summer window opening.

