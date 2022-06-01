‘He’s not looking for…’ – James Pearce debunks major theory around Mo Salah’s contract demands as talks set to resume

James Pearce has confirmed that the length of contract on the table is not a dealbreaker for Mo Salah when it comes to the prospect of agreeing fresh terms with Liverpool.

The Egyptian’s current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2023, along with that of Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane’s.

“The Athletic has learned that Salah would be willing to sign a new two-year deal if the terms were right,” the reporter wrote for The Athletic. “He’s not looking for the security of a four-year contract.”

The former Roma hitman has enjoyed a phenomenal campaign, registering 47 goal contributions in 51 games (across all competitions).

A further two years added on to our No.11’s deal would keep him at the club until 2025, at which point Salah will be 32 years of age.

Given our preference for keeping down the average age of the squad, that may be an arrangement far more suitable for own needs as well as the right-sided attacker.

However, it’s hard to see us compromising to the point of making our top-scorer the sixth-best-paid player in world football given our particularly stringent wage structure in place.

