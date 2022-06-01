Liverpool could end Bayern’s interest in Sadio Mane after journalist drops fresh transfer update

Chris Williams has suggested that Liverpool’s asking price for Sadio Mane could put off Bayern Munich from going through with a deal for the AFCON winner this summer.

The Merseysiders are said to be keen on receiving at least £42.5m for their forward’s services, a figure that stands somewhat far apart from the £25.5m being touted in Germany.

“From a Bayern perspective, they are convinced Sadio Mane is going to join,” the journalist told BBC Radio Merseyside.

“First week in May, Sadio Mane’s agency started to brief journalists to say that Bayern were interested in Sadio Mane and that then took a lot of traction as we went through the month and it’s not changed.

“In fact, the conversations coming out of Bayern now are pretty much that they have agreed personal terms with the player but there’s one key component to that and it’s Liverpool.

“It looks like Bayern haven’t formally approached them yet, they’ve just gone through his agency.

“I think what Liverpool will want money wise may be enough to put Bayern off if a compromise can’t be found.”

Despite possessing a higher market value, the 30-year-old’s contract, set to expire in 2023, will play a decisive role in any negotiations with potential suitors.

Though the prospect of parting ways with a world-class star for a low fee will sting, we can hardly afford to let both Mane and Mo Salah’s contracts run to completion in the next window.

We still hold out hope on the Egyptian extending his current terms, with talks set to resume between our No.11 and negotiators ahead of the summer window, though it would represent a huge challenge for Julian Ward and Co. to replace our first-choice wingers next year if it came to it.

Should we manage to also part ways with the likes of Neco Williams and Nathaniel Phillips following their successful loan moves, however, we could amass a reasonable transfer kitty in excess of £70m, which would represent an appropriate war chest to finance a potential replacement.

