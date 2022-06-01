Liverpool highlight 25-year-old French forward as potential replacement for Sadio Mane as attacking cover is assesed

Despite the large number of names being linked with Liverpool, it’s most likely that a player we’ve never heard of fills the boots of any departures.

As reported by The Mirror (via BBC Sport): ‘Liverpool are tracking Rennes’ former France Under-21 forward Martin Terrier, 25, as a replacement for Sadio Mane, if the Senegal international leaves Anfield’.

With Divock Origi gone and Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino, Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all being rumoured with departures – Jurgen Klopp needs to add cover up front.

In Martin Terrier, we have highlighted a player that can play anywhere across the front three as well as 21 goals and 4 assists in 37 Ligue 1 games this season.

Being joint third top scorer in the league has raised his profile in France but our club will still be hopeful of being able to get him on a cheap deal, which could be under £30 million.

With the 25-year-old having three years left on his contract, that would be a decent deal for the right-footed attacker who plays predominatley from the left.

