Liverpool likely to be offered ‘very good’ attacker who trashed Jurgen Klopp’s house – report

Liverpool could be offered soon-to-be free agent, Ousmane Dembele, with the Barcelona star’s contract set to expire at the end of June.

The Blaugrana are said to be keen on the prospect of holding to the 25-year-old forward, though the Daily Mail report that his future remains ‘uncertain’.

There may be some hesitation on Jurgen Klopp’s part, of course, not least of all due to the fact that the Frenchman was responsible for leaving the manager’s house (which he had rented) in Germany in a sorry state.

We’d like to think that Dembele has somewhat matured since that story first emerged in 2017 and a ringing endorsement from the player’s former boss (and a colleague of the German head coach’s in the Premier League) may be worth referring to when considering a potential bid.

“He is a very good player when he is at his top level,” Thomas Tuchel was quoted saying of his former protege by the Daily Express. “I am very fortunate to have trained him in my time at Dortmund.”

Taking into account the La Liga star’s injury struggles, of course, there are several reasons as to why a move for the former Bundesliga man may be ill-advised.

If we can manage to work our magic on his injury record, however, and gain assurances around his character, the prospect of snapping him up for nothing is one that may prove difficult to ignore.

