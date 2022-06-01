Liverpool name their price for Sadio Mane in response to Bayern Munich interest – only £5m more than initial fee for Luis Diaz

Liverpool have reportedly set a price tag of £42.5m for Sadio Mane ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

This comes in response to interest from German champions Bayern Munich, with the club said to be keen on a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski who has been heavily linked with the exit door.

“They want around €50 million (£42.5 million) rather than the fee of €30 million (£25.5 million) which has been touted in Germany,” the reporter wrote for The Athletic.

It’s a surprisingly low fee given the Senegalese international’s current status in world football, with his second-half of the season performances after the AFCON win catapulting him into the conversation for the Ballon d’Or along with Karim Benzema and teammate, Mo Salah.

That being said, a contract set to expire next summer will inevitably complicate things and the club face a decision as to whether to accept a fee that doesn’t reflect his current value or allow the 30-year-old to run down his contract.

The former seems more likely in light of the player’s personal desire to seek out a new challenge away from Merseyside, though a fee of £25.5m would have to be considered unacceptable on our end.

