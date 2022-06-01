Liverpool said to have pipped Premier League rivals for Scotland right-back who can add cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold

With Neco Williams’ future looking uncertain at Anfield, Liverpool have understandably looked for more cover at right-back.

As reported by Leeds Live (via BBC Sport): ‘The Reds are set to beat Leeds United to the signing of Aberdeen’s Scotland Under-21 right-back Calvin Ramsay, 18’.

The 18-year-old has been linked with the Reds for a while now, despite competition with offers of more first-team football elsewhere.

It had been believed that Calvin Ramsay may have had his head turned by offers which would provide more minutes on the pitch but the tide looks to have turned back in our direction.

Let’s hope that by using the example of the amount of game time that Kostas Tsimikas has been handed this season, the Scot can be convinced to come and wait his turn on Merseyside.

It looks like it could be a busy transfer window for Jurgen Klopp and he will look to get as many deals sorted, as quickly as he can.

