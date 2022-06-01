Liverpool said to have pipped Premier League rivals for Scotland right-back who can add cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold

With Neco Williams’ future looking uncertain at Anfield, Liverpool have understandably looked for more cover at right-back.
As reported by Leeds Live (via BBC Sport): ‘The Reds are set to beat Leeds United to the signing of Aberdeen’s Scotland Under-21 right-back Calvin Ramsay, 18’.
The 18-year-old has been linked with the Reds for a while now, despite competition with offers of more first-team football elsewhere.
READ MORE: Five hours of hell in Paris – my journey to the Stade de France and thoughts of a traumatic day in the French capital
It had been believed that Calvin Ramsay may have had his head turned by offers which would provide more minutes on the pitch but the tide looks to have turned back in our direction.
Let’s hope that by using the example of the amount of game time that Kostas Tsimikas has been handed this season, the Scot can be convinced to come and wait his turn on Merseyside.
It looks like it could be a busy transfer window for Jurgen Klopp and he will look to get as many deals sorted, as quickly as he can.
EOTK Insider: ‘Paris should be ashamed’ – Fan accounts of police aggression, ‘UEFA’s incompetence’ & the Champions League final as it unfolded
It is brilliant that LFC picks the future youngsters but in the same vein LFC must wake up and smile the coffee by paying their players decent salaries. Gone are the days when top players are earning merger salaries.
LFC is among the top ten clubs in the world and still wants to pay low salaries it’s not right. Just look at the pay structure for example Mane, Salah, Van Dyke it’s insane. U can’t just allow your experience players that you have developed leave the team because of salaries. I am disappointed. If you afford top team salaries sell the club to owner who can afford to pay the players for the sake of continuity. You are making the manager’s job too difficult. Supporters must wake up and urge owner to pay our hard working players.