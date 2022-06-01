Liverpool tracking two potential bargain attackers aged 20 & 24 from relegated Watford as Mane exit links continue – report

Liverpool are reportedly tracking Watford duo Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro ahead of the opening of the summer window.

This comes from the Daily Mail, with the report noting the Reds’ desire to consider potential reinforcements to the forward line should Sadio Mane leave the club as is expected.

Bayern Munich are believed to be the frontrunners for the 30-year-old’s signature, though the Merseysiders won’t be prepared to part ways with their star man for anything less than £42.5m.

With nine goals between them in 51 appearances (across all competitions) last term, one could forgive fans for feeling somewhat unenthusiastic about the prospect of Julian Ward setting his sights on one of the pair in light of the sheer quality of the man potentially going out of the door.

At 20 and 24 years of age respectively though, Pedro and Sarr, very much represent unfinished products in the game and Jurgen Klopp has a superb track record when it comes to transforming young talent into world-beaters.

The Hornets are said to be keen on holding on to the Brazilian, in particular, though the club’s relegation to the English second division could very well work to our benefit should a move be considered ideal.

