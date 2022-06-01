Salah’s wage demands explored by James Pearce amid fears that Liverpool star could join a PL rival at the end of his contract

Mo Salah would reportedly be prepared to remain in the Premier League (even if not with Liverpool) when his contract expires.

This update comes courtesy of James Pearce, with the Egyptian having enjoyed a largely impressive campaign with the Merseysiders this term.

“Beyond next summer, Salah’s future is increasingly uncertain,” the Athletic reporter wrote.

“Unless the 29-year-old receives a significantly improved contract offer from Liverpool, he will leave as a free agent at the end of next season.

“In that scenario, Salah’s preference would be to stay in the Premier League rather than head overseas.”

Such is his status in world football, the forward is allegedly hoping to receive financial compensation that reflects that fact.

“Sources close to the player insist what Salah was offered effectively amounted to a 15 per cent pay rise on his current terms, which they felt under-valued his status in world football,” Pearce added. “Having assessed what other elite performers across the European game are earning, they believe the wages he’s seeking at Liverpool would make him the sixth-best-paid footballer on the planet.”

As a Ballon d’Or contender and one of the world’s leading attackers, we can’t deny that our Egyptian King deserves a bigger contract for all that he has contributed to the club.

However, equally, we can more than understand key decision-makers at Anfield being keen to maintain the current wage structure in light of the clear warnings across Europe against the dangers of unrestricted spending.

The notion of Salah linking up with another rival in the English top-flight should he be allowed to run down his contract in 2023 is a morbid thought, to say the least, though there’s only so far that the club can compromise.

