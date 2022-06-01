(Video) Trent gets giggly talking about how good one Liverpool teammate was in Paris: ‘I felt proud’

Trent Alexander-Arnold spoke about Ibrahima Konate’s Champions League final in glowing terms during Liverpool’s trophy bus parade.

The fullback couldn’t hold back the giggles when reflecting on his teammate’s performance in Paris where the Reds lost 1-0 to Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid.

It’s been a special season for last year’s summer signing and we can only begin to imagine the sheer potential he has left to reach in his Anfield career.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV & @lfchoran:

trent getting all giggly when he’s talking about konate he’s so real pic.twitter.com/yN99xGZbZf — james (@lfchoran) May 29, 2022