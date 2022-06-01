(Video) Watch Klopp showing off his dance moves to Luis Diaz’s brother

Posted by
(Video) Watch Klopp showing off his dance moves to Luis Diaz’s brother

If there was the slightest sign of regret at how close Liverpool came to completing a historic season of football, not a whiff of it was shown by the club manager, Jurgen Klopp.

The German was spotted dancing alongside Luis Diaz’s brother as the Reds celebrated securing a domestic cup double.

The Merseysiders will no doubt be keen to go a step further if possible next term as the possibility of history became attainable for this incredible Reds outfit.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @sof_reds:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top