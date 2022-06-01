(Video) Watch Klopp showing off his dance moves to Luis Diaz’s brother

If there was the slightest sign of regret at how close Liverpool came to completing a historic season of football, not a whiff of it was shown by the club manager, Jurgen Klopp.
The German was spotted dancing alongside Luis Diaz’s brother as the Reds celebrated securing a domestic cup double.
The Merseysiders will no doubt be keen to go a step further if possible next term as the possibility of history became attainable for this incredible Reds outfit.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @sof_reds:
Klopp w Diaz’s brother 😅 pic.twitter.com/v7JEGFnEYy
— Sof (@sof_reds) May 31, 2022