(Video) Watch Klopp showing off his dance moves to Luis Diaz’s brother

If there was the slightest sign of regret at how close Liverpool came to completing a historic season of football, not a whiff of it was shown by the club manager, Jurgen Klopp.

The German was spotted dancing alongside Luis Diaz’s brother as the Reds celebrated securing a domestic cup double.

The Merseysiders will no doubt be keen to go a step further if possible next term as the possibility of history became attainable for this incredible Reds outfit.

