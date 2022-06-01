(Video) Young Liverpool fans seen suffering the effects of pepper spray in unpleasant Stade de France scenes

French police seemed almost out on a mission to invite a response from Liverpool fans as they pepper-sprayed, bullied and tear-gassed supporters ahead of the Champions League final.

One piece of footage from the event shows one child fleeing a queue whilst another young fan can be seen in great discomfort after, it would seem, having been pepper-sprayed.

Given how grossly negligent the policing of the event was, we can only hope that increased pressure on French authorities forces a review of the handling of the final.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @matty95davies:

Hope all the kids who got caught up in that yesterday are ok. This was happening all round the stadium. @UEFA @spiritofshankly @david_conn @TonyBarrett pic.twitter.com/l4oDGOHH5k — Matty Davies (@matty95davies) May 29, 2022