16-goal La Liga winger who hinted interest in Liverpool move has urged his side to accept an offer this summer – El Periodico Mediterraneo

Arnaut Danjuma is reportedly intent on forcing a move away from Villarreal should interest arise in the talented La Liga forward.

The Dutchman has urged the Spanish outfit to accept an offer (should a suitable one arise), according to El Periódico Mediterráneo (via Sport Witness), amid alleged interest from Liverpool.

The former Bournemouth star has previously hinted that an exit would be considered if the right opportunity came by.

Able to play on the left-flank and down the middle of the forward line, the 25-year-old could represent a promising replacement option for Sadio Mane, should the Senegalese international part ways with the Merseysiders in the upcoming transfer window.

READ MORE: Gerald Darmanin doubles down on Champions League final lies in shocking comments to French senate

With a release clause of £38m set to kick in too, a move for Danjuma wouldn’t necessarily be a poor possibility for the recruitment to consider if reinforcements are deemed necessary.

The addition of Fabio Carvalho, a player tipped to help shore up the forward line, does raise questions around how we plan to evolve the forward department.

That being said, the club has never been afraid to invest when the right option turns up at the right price.

EOTK Insider: ‘Paris should be ashamed’ – Fan accounts of police aggression, ‘UEFA’s incompetence’ & the Champions League final as it unfolded